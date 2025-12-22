Darnagul station on Absheron rail line to open in early 2026

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Infrastructure
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 12:08
    The Darnagul station, located on the Absheron circular railway line, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) told Report.

    The project is being implemented within the framework of the "State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030."

    The program envisages increasing train dispatch capacity and passenger transportation along the Baku–Khirdalan–Sumgayit route of the circular railway, as well as commissioning new stops.

    ADY noted that work is underway to fulfill the objectives of the state program, including assessing opportunities to open new stations. Construction at the Darnagul station is progressing rapidly to further improve passenger services.

    To date, 53% of construction work has been completed. The project includes the construction of two turnstile buildings, one pedestrian overpass, and four platforms. Reinforced concrete foundation works for buildings within the station area have already been finalized.

    Construction is scheduled to be fully completed in the first quarter of 2026.

