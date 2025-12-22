Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku Metro posts higher loss in 2024 despite rising revenues

    Finance
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 11:46
    Baku Metro posts higher loss in 2024 despite rising revenues

    Baku Metro CJSC ended 2024 with a net loss of 139.6 million manats ($82.12 million), up 81.6% compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the company's financial statement.

    Accumulated losses increased by 4.7%, exceeding 3.11 billion manats ($1.82 billion).

    Passenger transportation revenues totaled 100.6 million manats ($59.18 billion) in 2024, representing a 20.6% increase year-on-year. State budget subsidies rose by 30.2% to 50 million manats ($29.4 million), while other operating income declined by 4.4% to 5 million manats ($2.94 million).

    Expenses related to impairment of fixed assets surged by 86.6% to 148 million manats ($87.06 million). Personnel costs increased by 15.4% to 86.3 million manats ($50.76 million), while electricity expenses rose by 3.7% to 13.9 million manats ($8.18 million).

    As of January 1, 2025, Baku Metro's total assets stood at 418.8 million manats ($246.35 million). Liabilities grew by 34% to 33.3 million manats ($19.6 million), while equity declined by 1.1% to 385.5 million manats ($226.76 million).

    Baku Metro accumulated losses financial statement net loss passenger transportation revenues
    "Bakı Metropoliteni"nin yığılmış zərəri 3 milyard manatı keçib
    Накопленные убытки Бакметрополитена превысили 3 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    13:05

    Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy

    Incident
    12:58

    Three-day geomagnetic storm expected

    Education and science
    12:56

    Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuance

    Finance
    12:36

    Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

    Business
    12:25
    Photo

    Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at juvenile correctional facility in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    12:08

    Darnagul station on Absheron rail line to open in early 2026

    Infrastructure
    12:05

    Justice Ministry to swiftly implement new amnesty act in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    11:56

    BP begins seismic survey at Karabagh field in Azerbaijan's Caspian sector

    Energy
    All News Feed