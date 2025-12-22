Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    ICGB operations continue normally amid Bulgarian government resignation — EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 11:06
    ICGB operations continue normally amid Bulgarian government resignation — EXCLUSIVE

    The operational activities of ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB), remain fully unaffected by recent political developments in the Bulgarian government, the company told Report.

    ICGB emphasized that the company is a joint venture between the Bulgarian Energy Holding and IGI Poseidon and operates under a clearly defined governance and regulatory framework.

    "Current governance-related procedures follow standard corporate timelines and are subject to approval by the energy regulators in Bulgaria and Greece. ICGB continues to operate normally and remains focused on its core priorities, including safe and reliable gas transmission, preparation for the planned capacity expansion of the interconnector, and support for regional energy security initiatives including new capacity products," the company said.

    On December 11, Bulgaria"s prime minister and government resigned amid mass protests. Bulgarian media have also reported the potential for a change in IGB consortium leadership following the government"s resignation.

    The IGB pipeline connects Greece"s gas transmission system (DESFA) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline near Komotini with Bulgaria"s system (Bulgartransgaz) near Stara Zagora. The pipeline stretches 182 km, with a diameter of 813 mm. Its designed capacity is 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with the possibility to expand to 5 billion cubic meters depending on market demand and technical feasibility.

