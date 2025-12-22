Justice Ministry to swiftly implement new amnesty act in Azerbaijan
- 22 December, 2025
- 12:05
The amnesty act initiated by President Ilham Aliyev will be implemented promptly and efficiently by Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry, Orkhan Gasimov, Deputy Head of the Penitentiary Service and Justice Major General, said during the implementation of the amnesty act at Correctional Facility No. 4 under the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service, according to Report.
Gasimov noted that to date, 70 presidential pardon decrees have been signed, and the 13th amnesty act is currently being implemented.
"The previous amnesty act was carried out on November 8, 2021, Victory Day. That amnesty covered 17,000 convicts. Such measures serve to strengthen the country's legal system," he said.
