Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 12:25
Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit.
According to Report, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated by the state flags of both countries, an honor guard was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest.
Cevdet Yılmaz was received by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
