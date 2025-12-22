Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 12:25
    Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit.

    According to Report, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated by the state flags of both countries, an honor guard was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest.

    Cevdet Yılmaz was received by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

