Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

    Energy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 10:01
    TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

    The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which delivers Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received gas orders of 349,029,291 kWh at Greece's Kipoi exit point on December 22, which is 0.14% lower than the order volume recorded on the previous Monday, Report informs, citing TAP's electronic platform.

    From December 23 to 29, orders at the Kipoi exit point totaled 348,019,866 kWh. This represents a decrease of 0.43% compared with December 16 and a 0.29% decline compared with the period from December 17 to 22.

    At Greece's Komotini exit point, daily orders from December 22 to 29 remained unchanged from the previous week, standing at 28,674,418 kWh per day.

    Orders at the Nea Mesimvria exit point during the same period amounted to 30,346,301 kWh, matching the volume recorded in the prior week.

    Meanwhile, gas supply orders at Italy's Melendugno exit point reached 287,012,315 kWh from December 22 to 29. This volume remained unchanged compared with orders recorded between December 15 and 22.

    Trans-Adriatic Pipeline Azerbaijani natural gas Europe Greece Italy Komotini exit point Melendugno exit point Kipoi exit point
    TAP ilə Azərbaycandan Avropaya qaz tədarükü sifarişlərinin həcmləri azalıb

    Latest News

    11:46

    Baku Metro posts higher loss in 2024 despite rising revenues

    Finance
    11:36

    Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian fighter jets at Lipetsk airfield

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at women's correctional facility in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    11:06

    ICGB operations continue normally amid Bulgarian government resignation — EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    10:45

    EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan reaches €906M as of late November 2025

    Finance
    10:34

    Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia to US mull TRIPP initiative on USACC platform

    Infrastructure
    10:18

    Gold hits record high

    Other countries
    10:01

    TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

    Energy
    09:57

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed