TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which delivers Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received gas orders of 349,029,291 kWh at Greece's Kipoi exit point on December 22, which is 0.14% lower than the order volume recorded on the previous Monday, Report informs, citing TAP's electronic platform.

From December 23 to 29, orders at the Kipoi exit point totaled 348,019,866 kWh. This represents a decrease of 0.43% compared with December 16 and a 0.29% decline compared with the period from December 17 to 22.

At Greece's Komotini exit point, daily orders from December 22 to 29 remained unchanged from the previous week, standing at 28,674,418 kWh per day.

Orders at the Nea Mesimvria exit point during the same period amounted to 30,346,301 kWh, matching the volume recorded in the prior week.

Meanwhile, gas supply orders at Italy's Melendugno exit point reached 287,012,315 kWh from December 22 to 29. This volume remained unchanged compared with orders recorded between December 15 and 22.