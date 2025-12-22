Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 09:57
    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

    I would like to note with pleasure that under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in socio-economic development and in consistently improving people's living standards.

    I recall with special sincerity our meeting in Gabala held as part of my visit to your country to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. I am fully confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.

    I would like to express my gratitude to you for your great personal contributions and profound attention to strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between our countries.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress, and continued prosperity."

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Ilham Aliyev Turkmenistan Azerbaijan
    Berdiməhəmmədov: Türkmənistan-Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığı bundan sonra da inkişaf edəcək
    Национальный лидер туркменского народа поздравил президента Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    10:01

    TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

    Energy
    09:57

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (22.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:28
    Photo

    Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary film 'Harmony'

    Art
    09:22

    Algeria bill seeks to criminalize French colonial rule

    Other countries
    09:18

    Armenian prime minister thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

    Region
    09:09

    Reasons for President Ilham Aliyev's non-participation in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and informal summit of CIS heads of state disclosed

    Foreign policy
    09:06

    AP: US recalls ambassador to Armenia

    Other countries
    00:00

    Azerbaijan to start implementing amnesty act

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed