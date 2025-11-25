Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session
Milli Majlis
- 25 November, 2025
- 11:40
Another plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) for autumn session has kicked off, Report informs.
The agenda includes 14 items, among them the ratification of several agreements on mutual visa exemption signed with various countries.
The session is chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
