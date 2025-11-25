Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Milli Majlis
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:40
    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Another plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) for autumn session has kicked off, Report informs.

    The agenda includes 14 items, among them the ratification of several agreements on mutual visa exemption signed with various countries.

    The session is chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası başlayıb
    Началось пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса

