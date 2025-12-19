Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act
Milli Majlis
- 19 December, 2025
- 12:54
The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a draft resolution declaring an amnesty to mark the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, Report informs.
The amnesty will apply for four months from the date the resolution comes into force.
Following the discussions, the draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted.
Latest News
13:21
Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku BoulevardICT
13:08
Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%Tourism
12:55
Photo
Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's AnkaraMedia
12:54
Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty ActMilli Majlis
12:51
Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coupsMilli Majlis
12:45
MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland watersAIC
12:33
Photo
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in WashingtonForeign policy
12:25