    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    Milli Majlis
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a draft resolution declaring an amnesty to mark the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, Report informs.

    The amnesty will apply for four months from the date the resolution comes into force.

    Following the discussions, the draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted.

