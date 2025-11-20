Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts SSPF's draft budget for 2026 in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 18:31
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts SSPF's draft budget for 2026 in first reading

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted the draft law on the 2026 Budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) in the first reading.

    According to Report, the discussion took place during today's plenary meeting of parliament.

    It was noted that in 2026, expenditures of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population are projected to amount to just over 8.483 billion manats (approximately $5 billion), which is 10.5% more compared to 2025.

    According to the document, just over 8.323 billion manats (almost $4.9 billion) of expenditures will be covered by the fund's revenues (an increase of 9.3%), while 160 million manats (just over $94.1 million) will be financed from the SSPF's unused balance at the end of the current year (2.7 times higher).

    The main part of the SSPF's budget expenditures will consist of payments for labor pensions, benefits financed by social insurance contributions, as well as expenses related to maintaining the fund's apparatus and other structural units.

    After discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

    Azerbaijan Budget package Milli Majlis State Social Protection Fund Azerbaijan's state budget plenary meeting
    DSMF-nin gələn ilki büdcəsi I oxunuşda qəbul edilib
    Милли Меджлис принял в первом чтении бюджет ГФСЗ на 2026 год

    Latest News

    16:16

    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed