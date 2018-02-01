Azerbaijani lawmaker proposes to appeal to OSCE Minsk Group member states

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Armenians are preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Karabakh movement and have invited representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group member countries to this event."

Report informs, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, lawmaker Rovshan Rzayev said at today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

He offered to make an appeal to the OSCE Minsk Group, to dissuade them from this: "As the Azerbaijani Parliament, we must address the OSCE Minsk Group, discourage them from doing it. At the same time, we must to bring once again the atrocities committed by Armenians to member states' notice."

The deputy suggested that the draft law "On Occupation Policy" to be included in the legislative work plan of Milli Majis spring session.