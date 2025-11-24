Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan to introduce fines for calls to prostitution on social media

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 11:04
    Azerbaijan plans to introduce fines for calls for prostitution on social media, Report informs.

    A new article is being proposed for this purpose to be added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

    The bill was discussed at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Committees on Legal Policy and State Building and on Human Rights.

    According to the document, a fine of 500 manats ($294) is proposed for open calls for prostitution through online resources or information and telecommunications networks, as well as for concluding prostitution-related transactions by mass posting such offers online.

    Azerbaijan prostitution fines
