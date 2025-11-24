Azerbaijan to introduce fines for calls to prostitution on social media

Azerbaijan plans to introduce fines for calls for prostitution on social media, Report informs.

A new article is being proposed for this purpose to be added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The bill was discussed at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Committees on Legal Policy and State Building and on Human Rights.

According to the document, a fine of 500 manats ($294) is proposed for open calls for prostitution through online resources or information and telecommunications networks, as well as for concluding prostitution-related transactions by mass posting such offers online.