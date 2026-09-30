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    Azerbaijan parliament adopts statement marking Remembrance Day

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 11:32
    Azerbaijan parliament adopts statement marking Remembrance Day

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has adopted a statement marking September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, the statement was discussed during the first meeting of the parliament's autumn session, which is being held today.

    Following the discussion, the text of the statement was put to a vote and adopted by the parliament.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Milli Məclis 27 Sentyabr – Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar Bəyanat qəbul edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Милли Меджлис принял заявление ко Дню памяти - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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