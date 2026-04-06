Azerbaijan aims to tackle gender pay gap

The responsibilities and accountability of employers in Azerbaijan are being increased.

According to Report, amendments to the Labor Code are being proposed in this regard.

Under the amendments brought up for discussion at today's meeting of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), employers will be required to ensure equal pay for workers performing the same or different work of equal value.

Based on another proposed amendment to the Code, employers are obligated to pay equal wages to workers performing the same or different work of equal value, regardless of gender. Whether work is of equal value will be determined by the employer, taking into account working conditions, the nature of the labor function, and the tariff-qualification characteristics provided in the applicable unified tariff-qualification reference books.