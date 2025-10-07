Artificial intelligence poses both benefits and risks, says BSEC chief

Artificial intelligence (AI) brings both convenience and challenges to human life, said Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Asaf Hajiyev, during the opening of the 65th meeting of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy, held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on October 7, Report informs.

Hajiyev emphasized that AI has become an inseparable part of daily life.

"AI is not a separate science-it is a field that has emerged from the synthesis of many disciplines. While it makes our lives easier, it also presents new problems. In some cases, it can even pose threats to human life," he noted.

He added that due to its growing impact, AI will be discussed across all three committees of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly in the near future.