Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Artificial intelligence poses both benefits and risks, says BSEC chief

    Milli Majlis
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:53
    Artificial intelligence poses both benefits and risks, says BSEC chief

    Artificial intelligence (AI) brings both convenience and challenges to human life, said Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Asaf Hajiyev, during the opening of the 65th meeting of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy, held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on October 7, Report informs.

    Hajiyev emphasized that AI has become an inseparable part of daily life.

    "AI is not a separate science-it is a field that has emerged from the synthesis of many disciplines. While it makes our lives easier, it also presents new problems. In some cases, it can even pose threats to human life," he noted.

    He added that due to its growing impact, AI will be discussed across all three committees of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly in the near future.

    AI Asaf Hajiyev BSEC challenges
    QDİƏT-in Baş katibi: Süni intellekt insan həyatına rahatlıqla yanaşı, bir sıra problemlər də gətirə bilər
    В Баку обсуждают роль искусственного интеллекта на заседании Комитета ПАЧЭС

    Latest News

    12:04

    Central Bank plans to introduce net stable funding ratio in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:58

    Halal industry to grow in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Nakhchivan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan preparing new public debt management strategy

    Finance
    11:52

    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

    Energy
    11:51

    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

    Foreign policy
    11:35

    Official: Azerbaijan attracted $344B in investment over two decades

    Business
    11:34
    Photo

    Meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers underway in Gabala – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    German investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $900 million over 30 years

    Business
    All News Feed