Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups
Milli Majlis
- 19 December, 2025
- 12:51
The European Parliament seeks to obstruct peace in the South Caucasus, disrupt the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and hinder cooperation, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Ali Ahmadov, said during a plenary meeting.
According to Report, Ahmadov said this approach is one of the manifestations of the European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani tendencies:
"Unfortunately, the European Parliament, together with certain international groups, not only interferes in the internal affairs of various countries but also deliberately attempts to provoke unrest, violent coups, and instability. Naturally, no state would allow this, and Azerbaijan is no exception."
Latest News
13:21
Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku BoulevardICT
13:08
Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%Tourism
12:55
Photo
Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's AnkaraMedia
12:54
Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty ActMilli Majlis
12:51
Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coupsMilli Majlis
12:45
MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland watersAIC
12:33
Photo
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in WashingtonForeign policy
12:25