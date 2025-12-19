Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    19 December, 2025
    The European Parliament seeks to obstruct peace in the South Caucasus, disrupt the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and hinder cooperation, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Ali Ahmadov, said during a plenary meeting.

    According to Report, Ahmadov said this approach is one of the manifestations of the European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani tendencies:

    "Unfortunately, the European Parliament, together with certain international groups, not only interferes in the internal affairs of various countries but also deliberately attempts to provoke unrest, violent coups, and instability. Naturally, no state would allow this, and Azerbaijan is no exception."

    Əli Əhmədov: Avroparlament təxribatlar, zorakı çevrilişlər yaratmağa yönəlmiş cəhdlər göstərir
    Али Ахмедов: Европарламент предпринимает попытки насильственной смены власти

