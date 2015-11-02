71 candidates from NAP gained parliamentary mandate in elections to Milli Majlis

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan Party) won the election to the Milli Majlis (The National Assembly) of the V convocation in 71 constituencies.

Report informs, according to the preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission (CEC), 71 candidates from the New Azerbaijan Party was elected a deputy.

70 of them have been formally nominated by ruling party.Another member of the NAP - Mirzadzhan Mirzakhmedov oglu Khalilov got deputy mandate, connected to the election race on its own initiative on 41 th Sumgayit first constituency.Thus, the ruling party won 71 of the 125 seats in parliament.

In 2010 parliamentary elections the ruling party also won in 71 constituencies.