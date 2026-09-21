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    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police

    Military
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 10:35
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police

    The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reviewed the activities being carried out at the forward operating base (FOB) of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Company of the Military Police Department, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations – Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev, briefed the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on the activities of the Military Police, FOB, and the organization of troop service.

    It was noted that the activities conducted at the OCC base have been aligned with relevant NATO standards and are aimed at ensuring interoperability in peacekeeping operations.

    The leadership inspected facilities and conditions established within the unit's area and reviewed the barracks, sports and firing ranges, training centers for engineering, reconnaissance and driver training, as well as the military equipment.

    Subsequently, the ministry's senior leadership monitored the combat readiness process in preparation for the Self-Evaluation Level-1 (SEL-1) exercise to be conducted within the framework of NATO's Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback Programme (OCC E&F), scheduled to take place in October, 2026.

    Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, issued relevant directives to the responsible officials aimed at further enhancing the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as improving their logistical support and social and living conditions.

    In conclusion, a group of distinguished military personnel were awarded, and commemorative trees were planted within the base's grounds.

    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police

    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police
    Zakir Hasanov observes combat readiness of military police

    Zakir Hasanov Elgun Aliyev Ministry of Defense combat readiness
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