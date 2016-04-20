Ruling party members will transfer part of their wages to Fund of Assistance to Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Yeni Azerbaijan Partiyasi (New Azerbaijan Party - NAP) have decided to hold another support to the Fund of Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of the party, 660 employees working in the Executive Secretariat of the Party, as well as in regional and city organizations, decided to convert 20% of their monthly wages to the Fund on Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

According to the party, this step is considered as clear demonstration of national confidence and support of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who gave an adequate response to the enemy, and heroically prevented the provocation of Armenians recently.