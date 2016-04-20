 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ruling party members will transfer part of their wages to Fund of Assistance to Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

    New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has decided to hold a rally in support of the Armed Forces

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Yeni Azerbaijan Partiyasi (New Azerbaijan Party - NAP) have decided to hold another support to the Fund of Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the press service of the party, 660 employees working in the Executive Secretariat of the Party, as well as in regional and city organizations, decided to convert 20% of their monthly wages to the Fund on Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

    According to the party, this step is considered as clear demonstration of national confidence and support of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who gave an adequate response to the enemy, and heroically prevented the provocation of Armenians recently.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi