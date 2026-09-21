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    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise

    Military
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 13:34
    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise

    Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan have arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the military personnel were welcomed at Fuzuli International Airport, and relevant arrangements were made for their accommodation at the exercise area and the provision of necessary living and logistic support.

    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise

    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
    Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise

    Ministry of Defense Military exercises Uzbekistan
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