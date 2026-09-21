Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
Military
- 21 September, 2026
- 13:34
Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan have arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that the military personnel were welcomed at Fuzuli International Airport, and relevant arrangements were made for their accommodation at the exercise area and the provision of necessary living and logistic support.
Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for joint miltary exercise
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