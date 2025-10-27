UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

On October 27, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation led by the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brigadier General Mohammed Saeed Alsalmi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that welcoming the UAE representatives, the Minister of Defense expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Azerbaijani-UAE military cooperation, as cooperation in all other areas, is developing. Colonel General Z.Hasanov noted that the "Indestructible Partnership-2025" joint special forces exercise, conducted in Azerbaijan for the mutual experience exchange, holds significant importance.

Brigadier General M.S. Alsalmi, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He highlighted the benefits of mutual visits and joint exercises in expanding cooperation between the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of other issues of interest.

Then the UAE delegation arrived at one of the military units of the Special Forces. The guests visited the bust to the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of Shehids, laid flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

Meeting with his counterpart, Azerbaijani Special Forces Commander, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov exchanged views on the development of military cooperation and provided the guests with detailed information about the activities and combat training of the Azerbaijan Special Forces.

The sides noted that the joint special forces exercises held with Special Forces from both countries contribute to further enhancing the professionalism of servicemen and emphasized the importance of continuing such exercises.

At the end, the head of the UAE delegation signed the military unit"s remembrance book.