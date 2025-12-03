Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani military

Doğu Akdeniz-2025 (Eastern Mediterranean-2025) invitational exercise was held in Izmir, Türkiye, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Alongside the Turkish servicemen, a group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces servicemen, a US counter-terrorism security team, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft took part in the exercise.

During the execution of the assigned tasks, the servicemen of the participating countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism.

Servicemen from 19 countries participated in the invitational exercise as observers.