Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani military
Military
- 03 December, 2025
- 17:45
Doğu Akdeniz-2025 (Eastern Mediterranean-2025) invitational exercise was held in Izmir, Türkiye, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Alongside the Turkish servicemen, a group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces servicemen, a US counter-terrorism security team, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft took part in the exercise.
During the execution of the assigned tasks, the servicemen of the participating countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism.
Servicemen from 19 countries participated in the invitational exercise as observers.
Latest News
18:43
Photo
Azerbaijan, China's Universal Energy mull 100 MW Gobustan solar projectEnergy
18:29
Mine explosion injures shepherd in Azerbaijan's AghdaraIncident
18:23
Trump-Netanyahu meeting could take place at Mar-A-Lago, says sourceOther countries
18:11
Ukrainian ambassador, NATO official mull regional securityForeign policy
17:58
Photo
Azerbaijan explores mutual investment opportunities with Bahrain and KuwaitFinance
17:56
Photo
Saudi Arabia presents peer review report on Azerbaijan's Chamber of AccountsFinance
17:54
Azerbaijan posts nearly 6% increase in European tourist arrivalsTourism
17:45
Photo
Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani militaryMilitary
17:33