    Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani military

    Military
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 17:45
    Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani military

    Doğu Akdeniz-2025 (Eastern Mediterranean-2025) invitational exercise was held in Izmir, Türkiye, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Alongside the Turkish servicemen, a group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces servicemen, a US counter-terrorism security team, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft took part in the exercise.

    During the execution of the assigned tasks, the servicemen of the participating countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism.

    Servicemen from 19 countries participated in the invitational exercise as observers.

    Türkiyədə Azərbaycan, ABŞ və Pakistan hərbçilərinin birgə təlimi keçirilib
    Военнослужащие Азербайджана, Турции, США и Пакистана провели совместные учения

