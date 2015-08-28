 Top
    Turkish warplanes arrive in Azerbaijan

    Next group of Turkish aviation to take part in TurAz Eagle - 2015 exercises arrived in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the annual military cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the next group of the Turkish Air Force aviation attended the "TurAz Eagle - 2015" joint military exercises with the participation of the two countries' air forces, arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated.

    The ministry said that more than 30 aviation training tool, including MiG-29, F-16 fighters, Su-25 attack, F-4E bomber, C-130 Hercules military transport planes, combat Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky UH-60 combat-transport, Cougar AS532 search and rescue helicopters.

    During the exercises, instructions for planning joint activities of the Air Forces of two countries, studying opportunities for cooperation and coordination of combat, search and rescue activities, including the destruction of ground targets from the air will be worked out.

    The arrival of the aviation facilities continues.

