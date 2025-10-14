Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan

Under the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a delegation from the Serbian Ministry of Defense paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The meeting at the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University noted that the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, bilateral military cooperation plans, and discussions on strengthening strategic partnership relations play crucial role in the advancement of defense cooperation between the two countries.

The sides noted that mutual visits and such meetings have made a special contribution to strengthening military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia. It was emphasized that numerous events and training exercises carried out within the framework of the bilateral military cooperation plan.

Friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia demonstrate effective defense diplomacy and contribute to peace and stability in the regions, as well as beyond its borders.

Subsequently, briefings on the topic of "Planning of Operations" were presented, extensive discussions were held, and questions of mutual interest were answered.

The delegation was provided with detailed information on the formation of the contemporary Azerbaijan Army, the reforms implemented, planning, types of troops, special educational institutions, organization of combat training, combat operations, and other areas of activity.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged gifts.