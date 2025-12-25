Karen Avanesyan sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karen Avanesyan, accused of attempting to commit a terror attack in Azerbaijan's Khankandi city, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, Report informs.
The verdict was announced at a hearing in the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Natig Aliyev.
According to the court's decision, Avanesyan was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
