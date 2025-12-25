Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Karen Avanesyan sentenced to 16 years in prison

    Incident
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 16:50
    Karen Avanesyan sentenced to 16 years in prison

    Karen Avanesyan, accused of attempting to commit a terror attack in Azerbaijan's Khankandi city, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, Report informs.

    The verdict was announced at a hearing in the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Natig Aliyev.

    According to the court's decision, Avanesyan was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

