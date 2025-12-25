TurkPA expresses condolences on anniversary of AZAL plane crash
Incident
- 25 December, 2025
- 16:35
The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) has expressed its condolences on the anniversary of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines.
According to Report, the statement was published on the official website of the TurkPA.
"It is with respect that we honor the memory of those who perished in the disaster," the statement reads.
