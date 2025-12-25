Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    TurkPA expresses condolences on anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 16:35
    The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) has expressed its condolences on the anniversary of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines.

    According to Report, the statement was published on the official website of the TurkPA.

    "It is with respect that we honor the memory of those who perished in the disaster," the statement reads.

    TÜRKPA AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasının ildönümü ilə bağlı başsağlığı verib
    ТюркПА выразила соболезнования в связи с годовщиной крушения самолета AZAL

