Khankandi to host first-ever New Year fair 'From Village to City'

    For the first time, a New Year fair titled "From Village to City" will be organized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the fair, which will run from December 27 to 29, is being organized by the Open Joint-Stock Company "Agrarian Procurement and Supply" under the ministry.

    The fair will take place in the center of Khankandi, where farmers from various regions will showcase and sell their locally grown products.

    The aim of the fair is to fully supply local residents with food and agricultural products ahead of the New Year and the World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day.

    Residents of Khankandi will be able to visit the fair over the three days and purchase agricultural products at affordable prices.

    Xankəndidə ilk dəfə "Kənddən Şəhərə" Yeni il yarmarkası keçiriləcək
    В Ханкенди впервые пройдет новогодняя ярмарка "Из села в город"

