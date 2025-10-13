Samarkand hosts coordination assembly of ‘Unity-2025' joint exercise

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, hosts a coordination meeting of "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The senior staff of the contingents from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were introduced to the tasks of the exercise.

The units conducted activities for the initial phase of the regional exercise.

Azerbaijani commando and UAV crews will participate in the implementation of 14 activities in 20 tactical episodes of "Unity-2025" joint regional exercise.