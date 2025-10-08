Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Military
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 16:49
    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Russia has proposed hosting joint naval exercises in the Caspian Sea in 2026, Report cites Russian media.

    The proposal was announced by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, during a meeting in St. Petersburg with naval commanders from Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

    According to Moiseyev, the planned multilateral exercise would focus on ensuring the security of maritime navigation and offshore economic infrastructure in the Caspian Sea. It would also include coordinated search and rescue operations in the region's waters.

    Additionally, Russia proposed restarting expert-level meetings among the participating navies to finalize and sign a five-party Memorandum of Understanding on naval cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the meeting participants discussed issues related to navigational and hydrographic support and ways to enhance practical cooperation between Caspian naval forces.

    Rusiya Xəzərdə birgə təlimlər keçirməyi təklif edib
    Россия предложила провести совместные учения на Каспии

