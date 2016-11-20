Residential complexes commissioned in three military units of the Air Force located in frontline zone

Baku. 20 november. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, works in the sphere of increasing the combat readiness of the Air Force, strengthening the airspace defense of the country and improvement of social conditions of military personnel are being continued.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Defense minister, colonel general Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of newly-built residential complexes in three military units of the Air Force, located in frontline zone.

Defense Ministry's leadership viewed the military equipment and means of air defense units, as well as the new headquarters, military barracks, mess halls, boiler compartments, medical aid stations, other service and administrative buildings on the territory.

It was reported that created conditions will bring effective influence on the daily service of military personnel, as well as on combat readiness, organization and fulfilling of combat duty with the aim to defend the air space of the country.

Defense Minister met with commanders and military personnel of military units and assigned relevant tasks.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited several military facilities which are being under construction and checked the progress of the construction work.

According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister got acquainted with the quality of construction works carried out in the sphere of improvement of social conditions of military personnel and gave relevant instructions.