President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past five years, we have been actively engaged in army building

"Over these five years, we have been actively engaged in army building and, so to speak, have not rested on our laurels after the achievements we gained," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state emphasized that following the glorious Victory, Azerbaijan must not become complacent: "The Second Karabakh War, in particular, clearly demonstrated both our strengths and the areas where we must work actively to further improve governance and achieve even better results. Because even if a war ends in victory-and a victorious one like ours-it is always an invaluable experience for drawing conclusions. This is precisely what I was proceeding from."