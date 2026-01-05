President: Azerbaijan exports military products to about 20 countries
"Last year, we produced military products worth 1.4 billion manats. Most of it was supplied to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, and some was exported. Today, Azerbaijan exports military products to about 20 countries," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"One of the innovations is that we have created joint ventures in Azerbaijan with large and internationally renowned defense industry companies. This includes the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery installations, other vehicles, as well as weapons and ammunition," the head of state said.
