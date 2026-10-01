OTS Secretary General: Member states approve roadmap at ADEX 2026

The Turkic states approved a joint roadmap during the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told journalists, Report informs.

Omuraliev noted that the second meeting on the defense industry within the OTS framework was held during the exhibition.

"Such meetings are very important. As Turkic states, we discussed a wide range of issues. There are currently several wars and conflicts around the world, and we must act together because we are stronger when united. One of the most important outcomes of today's ADEX exhibition was that our countries came together and approved a roadmap. The roadmap covers a broad range of areas, particularly agreements on cooperation in the defense industry," he said.

The OTS Secretary General also added that Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War became an important example not only for the Turkic world but for the wider international community.