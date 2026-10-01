Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    OTS Secretary General: Member states approve roadmap at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:08
    OTS Secretary General: Member states approve roadmap at ADEX 2026

    The Turkic states approved a joint roadmap during the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told journalists, Report informs.

    Omuraliev noted that the second meeting on the defense industry within the OTS framework was held during the exhibition.

    "Such meetings are very important. As Turkic states, we discussed a wide range of issues. There are currently several wars and conflicts around the world, and we must act together because we are stronger when united. One of the most important outcomes of today's ADEX exhibition was that our countries came together and approved a roadmap. The roadmap covers a broad range of areas, particularly agreements on cooperation in the defense industry," he said.

    The OTS Secretary General also added that Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War became an important example not only for the Turkic world but for the wider international community.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Kubanychbek Omuraliev Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic states
    TDT baş katibi: Ölkələrimiz ADEX sərgisində bir araya gələrək yol xəritəsini təsdiqləyiblər
    Кубанычбек Омуралиев: Тюркские государства утвердили дорожную карту в рамках ADEX 2026
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed