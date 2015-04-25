OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman on April 27 will be monitored frontline near the Zeyva village of Goranboy region.

Report informs referring to information given by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk, field assistants Evgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller will hold monitoring on the Azerbaijani side.

On the opposite side of the contact line monitoring will be conducted by the Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg.