Opens Repair and Maintenance Center for fighting vehicles of Azerbaijani Army

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, works in the sphere of development of the Armed Forces are being continued.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening of the Repair and Maintenance Center for armored wheeled vehicles of various purposes.

It was reported that the center will carry out maintenance of the armored corps of military equipment, as well as equipment and weapon systems installed on the car available in the armament of the Armed Forces.

All conditions are created in the center for training drivers, gun-layers, operators, as well as specialists on other specialties.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the weapons storage, the laboratory, as well as other office and administrative premises in the center.

After the briefing on the activities of the center, the Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions in connection with the expansion of its activities.