Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to conduct exercises with Caspian Flotilla

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Sailors of the Caspian Flotilla in 2015 to attend the first international trilateral naval exercises Navy Caspian states with the participation of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the head of the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia Colonel Igor Gorbul.

Tripartite joint exercise of Naval Forces of the Caspian countries will be held for the first time in June-July 2015 in the middle part of the Caspian Sea.

In 2015, a detachment of ships of the Caspian Flotilla, in the course of planned activities of international military cooperation between the Caspian states will take part in a joint international exercises with naval forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, said Igor Gorbul.

During the joint actions, Naval Forces of the three countries will fulfill the task of protecting sea lanes and maritime areas of economic activity, including elements of the joint navigation and maneuvering, single and joint military exercises with artillery fire on sea, air and shore targets.