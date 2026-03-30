UK charge d'affaires summoned to Russian MFA
Region
- 30 March, 2026
- 12:26
Acting UK charge d'affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Report informs via TASS.
The diplomat remained at the ministry for about 15 minutes.
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had uncovered evidence of espionage involving a British embassy employee.
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