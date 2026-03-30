Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva send wreath to Rasim Balayev farewell
Domestic policy
- 30 March, 2026
- 12:12
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a wreath to the farewell ceremony of People's Artist Rasim Balayev.
According to Report, the wreath was placed at the ceremony held at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.
Rasim Balayev will be laid to rest at the First Alley of Honor.
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