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    Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva send wreath to Rasim Balayev farewell

    Domestic policy
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 12:12
    Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva send wreath to Rasim Balayev farewell

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a wreath to the farewell ceremony of People's Artist Rasim Balayev.

    According to Report, the wreath was placed at the ceremony held at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

    Rasim Balayev will be laid to rest at the First Alley of Honor.

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Rasim Balayev
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev və Mehriban Əliyeva Rasim Balayevlə vida mərasiminə əklil göndəriblər
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев и Мехрибан Алиева отправили венок на церемонию прощания с Расимом Балаевым

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