NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku
Military
- 03 December, 2025
- 15:34
According to 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with NATO, a seminar on "Countering improvised explosive devices" is being conducted by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that the event is attended by servicemen serving in the Engineer Troops Main Department of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate units, as well as engineer qualified officers of special educational institutions.
During the seminar, participants are provided with briefings on various topics.
The seminar will continue until December 5.
