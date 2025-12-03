Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 15:34
    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    According to 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with NATO, a seminar on "Countering improvised explosive devices" is being conducted by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the event is attended by servicemen serving in the Engineer Troops Main Department of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate units, as well as engineer qualified officers of special educational institutions.

    During the seminar, participants are provided with briefings on various topics.

    The seminar will continue until December 5.

    NATO seminar mobile training group
    Photo
    Bakıda NATO-nun mobil təlim qrupu tərəfindən seminar-məşğələ keçirilir
    Photo
    НАТО проводит в Баку тренинг по борьбе с самодельными взрывными устройствами

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    15:38

    SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy Future

    Energy
    15:34
    Photo

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    15:23

    Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:19

    Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

    Region
    15:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    14:57

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    14:55

    Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia

    Energy
    14:51

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    All News Feed