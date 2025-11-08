Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    08 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    More than 5,000 servicemen and over 100 pieces of military equipment participated in the military parade held in Baku.

    According to Report, the parade featured units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as servicemen from Türkiye and Pakistan.

    The solemn march included 5,000 Azerbaijani servicemen, 240 representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces, and 120 servicemen from Pakistan.

    Also on display were 50 Azerbaijani aircraft, 5 Turkish flying vehicles, 39 special vehicles and weapons systems, 53 air defense assets, 63 artillery and missile systems, and 12 naval vessels.

    Zəfərin 5 illiyinə həsr olunan hərbi paradda 5 mindən çox şəxsi heyət iştirak edib
    Более 5 тысяч военнослужащих приняли участие в военном параде в Баку

