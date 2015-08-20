Defense Minister of Azerbaijan checks combat readiness of troops - VIDEO

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness level of the units on the frontline. Report was told by the Defense Ministry's press service.

Being raised with the sudden alarm, the troops' overall combat readiness, their ability in fulfilling the tasks in a short time and maneuvering capabilities were checked and practical combat shootings were carried out.

Defense Minister inspected combat and operational capabilities of the military units and appreciated the ability to conduct military operations.