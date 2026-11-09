Military marches held in Baku to celebrate National Flag Day

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Marches accompanied by military bands are being held on the central streets, avenues, and squares in Baku on the occasion of November 9, National Flag Day, Report informs.

The marches involving military personnel started at 11:00 am and will last until 1:00 pm (GMT+4).

The marches are organized along several routes. The first route covers the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Bulbul Avenue, Nizami Cinema, Neftchiler Avenue, Azadlig Square, and the Marine Passenger Terminal.

The second route passes through Martyrs' Lane, the Flame Towers complex, Chambarakand park, the Icherisheher metro station, the Icherisheher fortress gates, the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre, the Azneft circle, and the Bahram Gur monument.

The third route includes the Narimanov monument, Central Park, the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Winter Park, the Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the 28 Mall shopping center.

The fourth route proceeds from the Olympic Star sports and entertainment center through Samad Vurgun Street, Officers' Park, the Baku State Circus, the Heydar Aliyev Palace, and the Imadaddin Nasimi monument to Neftchiler Avenue.

The fifth route spans H. Musabayov Park, Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, and Martyrs' Lane.

Marches are also organized on the central streets and avenues of Sumgait, Ganja and Nakhchivan.