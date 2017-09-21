Live-fire stage held during large-scale exercises

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ A live-fire stage was conducted in the course of large-scale exercises, held in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At this stage, artillery, air defense assets, aviation, as well as other forces and formations fulfilled combat-training tasks using new weapons and military equipment.

The troops practically improved their skills in organizing and practicing various methods of conducting a modern combined-arms operation throughout the exercises that held in difficult conditions of mountain relief, electronic warfare environment, and also other characteristic features determined by the concept of these exercises. Effective use of troops and control systems was also carried out.

A live firing and fire maneuvers with the use of new weapon systems were carried out in various firing ranges and training areas equipped with modern equipment.