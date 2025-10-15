Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Military
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 18:00
    Iranian vessels to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise arrive in Azerbaijan

    Servicemen and vessels from the Iranian Navy have entered the territorial waters of Azerbaijan and reached the meeting point to participate in the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    A solemn welcoming ceremony for the vessel was held. The event was attended by the commanding staff of the Azerbaijan Navy and other officials.

    The official welcoming ceremony was followed by a meeting with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Navy and the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy. The meeting discussed issues related to expanding mutual cooperation and organizing the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise.

    A briefing on the exercise was provided, and questions were addressed.

    The objective of the joint exercise is to ensure security in the Caspian Sea and strengthen interaction and coordination in search and rescue operations between the navies of 2 neighbouring countries.

    Iranian Navy Azerbaijan AZIREX-2025 Caspian Sea
    "AZİREX-2025" birgə axtarış-xilasetmə təlimi çərçivəsində İran gəmiləri Azərbaycana gəlib
    Иранские корабли прибыли в Азербайджан для участия в совместных учениях "AZIREX − 2025"

