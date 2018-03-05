International ArMI 2018 military games will be held in Azerbaijan

© "Звезда"

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Army international games (ArMI) will be held from July 28 to August 11 on the territory of six states: Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan and China.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

A conference was held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Chief of the Main Directorate of Combat Training of the Armed Forces of Russia, Lieutenant-General Ivan Buvaltsev on preparations for ArMI 2018. Delegations of defence ministries of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China have attended the event, as well as military attaches of other countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and America took part in the conference.

Lieutenant-General I. Buvaltsev noted that for participation in the Games on March 1, 2018, have already applied 74 teams from nine states.

During the Games there will be held 28 international competitions, 17 of them will be launched in Russia.

Within the framework of conference, Lieutenant-General I. Buvaltsev noted that the ArMI Games "will contribute to raising the level of combat training of the participants and not least, will serve to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between servicemen of different countries."