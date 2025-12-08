Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplus

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues totaled 35.63 billion manats ($20.96 billion) in January–November, while expenditures amounted to 31.41 billion manats ($18.48 billion), Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    Compared to the same period last year, revenues increased by 4.6% and expenditures by 1.2%. Budget revenues were executed 0.9% above the forecast.

    As a result, the budget recorded a surplus of 4.21 billion manats ($2.48 billion) over the 11-month period, marking a 39.5% increase compared with a year earlier.

