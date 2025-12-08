Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee: Cooperation between customs, business only possible through open dialogue

Strengthening cooperation between customs authorities and businesses is only possible through mutual dialogue and open communication, Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, said at the "Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust" forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to the head of the State Committee, continuous improvement of the customs service, the introduction of flexible tools, and increased efficiency of customs administration are aimed at strengthening the competitive environment and improving the quality of services provided.

"In this area, it is crucial to consider the opinions of business entities," Baghirov emphasized.

He noted that the forum platform provides an opportunity to thoroughly inform businesses about innovations, listen to their proposals and expectations, and discuss current issues in an open format.

Shahin Baghirov also expressed confidence that the forum discussions will contribute to increasing Azerbaijan's export potential, accelerating logistics and trade operations, and developing new mechanisms for cooperation.

"All steps to bring customs procedures into line with international standards and build a more sophisticated and transparent system will contribute to increased business competitiveness and strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional trade hub," he noted.