    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 12:01
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on December 8.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Iran share a long history of relations, and the centuries-long coexistence of the two peoples gives special significance to these ties. Expressing satisfaction with the recent intensification of bilateral relations, the head of state emphasized that the visit of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, as well as reciprocal visits by other high-ranking officials, contribute to the further expansion of cooperation.

    President Ilham Aliyev stated that the bilateral agenda is broad and covers numerous areas, adding that concrete roadmaps exist for all issues.

    Highlighting the highly effective work of the intergovernmental commission, the head of state pointed to cooperation in economic, trade, transport, energy, and other fields.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of the Iranian delegation would be successful and productive.

    Expressing gratitude for the reception, Seyed Abbas Araghchi first conveyed the greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to the head of state. He noted that the Iranian leader holds great respect for President Ilham Aliyev and for Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister added that after being elected President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the government to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Masoud Pezeshkian.

    Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in turn, emphasized the deep-rooted nature of Azerbaijan–Iran relations and stressed the importance of further deepening these ties.

    During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

