Venezuela to transfer up to 50 million barrels of oil to US for sale — Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that the interim Venezuelan authorities agreed to hand up to 50 million barrels of oil over to the United States, Report informs.

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 million barrels of high quality, sanctioned oil, to the United States of America," the US President stated on his Truth Social network account.

"This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States," he continued.

"I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States," Trump added.