Venezuela declares week of mourning for military killed in US attack
Other countries
- 07 January, 2026
- 08:45
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday declared seven days of mourning for members of the military killed in the US raid over the weekend to capture leader Nicolas Maduro, Report informs via Reuters.
Around two dozen Venezuelan officers were killed in the attack, according to the South American government.
Cuba's government said on Sunday that 32 of its military and police officers working in Venezuela were also killed and declared two days of mourning.
